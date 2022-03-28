Sami Zayn on why he chose to re-sign with WWE

Current WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke about why he decided to sign a new deal with the company earlier this year.

Zayn joined WWE in 2013 and has captured multiple championships during his tenure. The Canadian star has had some classic matches against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens over the years.

During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Sami revealed one of the most prominent factors in choosing to stay with WWE. The veteran feels valued as a performer and is satisfied with his role in the company.

“So I’ve been very happy, I’m stimulated creatively even, which I know is a difficult thing to get in WWE sometimes,” Zayn admitted. “With so many moving parts and so many talented people, sometimes inevitably, you kind of get left behind but I haven’t felt that way in a very long time with WWE. So that was really the main factor driving my decision to stay." Zayn added: “I was very happy to stay because I felt valued, I felt appreciated and it was reflected as such by the amount of television time I got. For me, it was a bit of no-brainer really to stay right now, and I’m happy here and I’m happy to keep doing my thing.” H/T Wrestling Inc

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way. Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way.

The SmackDown star appears to be delighted with the creative freedom available in WWE.

Sami Zayn is getting ready to face Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania

In what has been a torturous and embarrassing few months for him, Sami Zayn will finally get his hands on Jackass star Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania.

The two men have recently aimed to make each other's lives miserable. Most notably, Knoxville put the veteran's phone number on the back of a plane. The former NXT Champion received thousands of texts and phone calls due to the stunt.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn



Now I know why.

The psycho is still at it.



Johnny Knoxville is GOING TO GET DESTROYED at

I was wondering why after two weeks & over 305,000 text messages and 178,500 phone and FaceTime calls, why my phone had still not let up at all.Now I know why.The psycho is still at it.Johnny Knoxville is GOING TO GET DESTROYED at #WrestleMania I was wondering why after two weeks & over 305,000 text messages and 178,500 phone and FaceTime calls, why my phone had still not let up at all.Now I know why.The psycho is still at it.Johnny Knoxville is GOING TO GET DESTROYED at #WrestleMania https://t.co/z3ucwjRJ13

After weeks of psychological warfare between the two, both Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville will face off on Night Two at WrestleMania 38 this Sunday in Texas.

Edited by Pratik Singh