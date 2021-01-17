Sami Zayn heaps praise on a fellow WWE SmackDown Superstar

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn hasn't had a great time on SmackDown of late. The star lost the title to Big E on the Christmas Day edition of the show and has been defeated on the past two Friday night broadcasts.

However, these losses haven't stopped the outspoken star from praising a fellow member of WWE's blue brand.

On his Twitter account, Zayn shared Billie Kay's photo of herself with the Riott Squad, adding a kind compliment to the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Billie Kay is so much fun. https://t.co/zVbZTSgkob — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 16, 2021

Billie Kay debuted a new look on SmackDown this week

Guys, I’ve been to a Fall Out Boy concert... I know what punk is 🤟 https://t.co/XwngjCNJgV — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 16, 2021

On SmackDown over the past few weeks, Billie Kay has been entertaining fans with her resume gimmick, desperate to find a new position in WWE.

Since splitting with Peyton Royce, the star has tried her hand at commentary, requested to join the Street Profits, and also briefly managed Natalya and Tamina before setting her sights on the Riott Squad.

Billie Kay seems to have appointed herself as the new manager of the Riott Squad after following Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan around SmackDown lately.

She even cheered for them when they defeated Natalya and Tamina - who Kay was managing at the time.

On this week's SmackDown, Billie Kay led the Riott Squad to the ring showcasing a brand new look, complete with fishnets, boots, and a plaid skirt, similar to Riott and Morgan.