Sami Zayn spotted on a double date with a popular star amid WWE absence

Sami Zayn has been missing from WWE TV ever since losing to Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The two stars put on a display of shocking and brutal violence in their hometown of Toronto. Zayn was recently spotted having a double date along with popular star Macaulay Culkin.

Sami and KO got into a grudge feud after Owens attacked the former after his match against CM Punk on RAW. Since the former El Generico wasn't medically cleared to compete in a match by WWE officials, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made his match against Owens an unsanctioned bout.

The two Canadian stars put on a very engaging match that the fans loved. The match's presentation along with the lighting was also appreciated by the WWE Universe. Amidst his current WWE hiatus, Zayn recently posted a few pictures on his Instagram where he was seen going on a double date with Home Alone fame Macaulay Culkin and his partner.

"Fine company, fine food," wrote Zayn on Instagram.

Fans are hoping to see Sami Zayn back in the squared circle soon. The star has been on a streak of winning championships at WrestleMania for the past two years, and fans are eager to see him continue the streak this year.

Sami Zayn shared a message after Elimination Chamber

Zayn and Owens tore the house down with their Unsanctioned match in Toronto. The Prizefighter emerged victorious but was then attacked by a returning Randy Orton. Zayn wasn't medically cleared to compete in the first place and the match added to his injuries as well.

After the show, The Honorary Uce took to X to share a two-word message to his fans. He wrote:

"Solidarity Forever."

The Viper has been going after Kevin Owens ever since he returned. It is quite likely that the two will face each other in a match at WrestleMania 41. With so much going on the roster, Sami Zayn's WrestleMania status remains unclear as of now.

