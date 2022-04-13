"Always been against me" - Sami Zayn starts another conspiracy on social media

When will Sami Zayn finally catch a break?

It's been one conspiracy theory after another for the former Intercontinental Champion. Zayn continues to fight against the corporate regime to be the best WWE Superstar he can be.

The Great Liberator was humiliated at WrestleMania 38 against Johnny Knoxville as the Jackass crew helped the actor achieve a WrestleMania moment at Zayn's expense.

To add salt to the wound, WWE has announced that Johnny Knoxville will be a guest on tomorrow's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss his WrestleMania 38 match. Zayn voiced his displeasure with the announcement on social media, tweeting out:

"@WWETheBump The Bump has been against me since day one," Sami Zayn tweeted.

Is the rivalry between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville still ongoing?

The rivalry between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville was scheduled to conclude at multiple points in 2022.

Knoxville's run in WWE was originally only scheduled to run through the 2022 Royal Rumble as it was being done to help promote his upcoming movie Jackass Forever, which was released in February.

But the response from the WWE Universe was overwhelmingly positive, and the two sides decided to extend their feud until WrestleMania 38. At that point, everyone assumed that the war between Zayn and Knoxville was finally over.

But with Johnny Knoxville appearing on WWE's The Bump tomorrow, almost two weeks following WrestleMania 38, one has to wonder if they are planting the seeds for the next chapter in the Jackass stars rivalry with Zayn.

What's next for Zayn and Knoxville in WWE? Tune into The Bump tomorrow morning to find out.

What do you make of Zayn's comments? When do you think the conspiracy theories against him will finally stop? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

