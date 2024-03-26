Sami Zayn suffers defeat to 35-year-old star on WWE RAW ahead of his match against Gunther at WrestleMania XL

Sami Zayn collided with Bronson Reed on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW ahead of his match against Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

The two stars did a lockup after the bell rang and the Aussie star took down Zayn with two shoulder tackles. Sami managed to send the big man out of the ring and took him out at ringside with a diving Swanton Bomb. He tried to hit a splash off the top rope in the ring, but Reed caught him.

Sami Zayn escaped, but his opponent knocked him out with a lariat when he came off the ropes. Bronson Reed placed Sami's hands behind the ropes and hit him in the chest with a big chop, sending the latter to the floor. Reed then jumped onto the former Intercontinental Champion off the apron. Back in the ring, Bronson Reed hit Sami Zayn with a bodyslam and a Senton.

Sami hit the big man with a few strikes and a clothesline but couldn't get him off his feet. He did a leapfrog and went for another clothesline, which finally took down Reed. Gunther then showed up on the entranceway, which distracted Zayn. He hit Bronson Reed with a tornado DDT and tried to go for the Helluva Kick, but Bronson Reed hit him with a clothesline followed by the Tsunami to win the match.

