"It so exceeded my expectations" - Sami Zayn is surprised by fan reactions to star's work in WWE (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Sami Zayn in Dallas, Texas, ahead of WrestleMania 38. The SmackDown Superstar opened up about his upcoming match against Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.

Knoxville has been positively received by wrestling fans ever since he appeared to promote his film in January, which led to a high-profile Royal Rumble assignment as he competed in the men's match. Zayn admitted that he was surprised by how fans have reacted to the movie star's work on WWE television.

Knoxville got a massive pop when he booted Sami Zayn out of the ring on an episode of SmackDown before the Royal Rumble, and the former Intercontinental Champion revealed that he could feel the crowd's enthusiasm for the celebrity performer.

"So the first time he came, I just didn't know what to expect, and the first time he came, he snuck into the ring behind me, and he dumped me over the top rope. That's how he qualified for the Royal Rumble. Apparently, that's all it takes these days," said Sami Zayn. "The point is, when he snuck in the ring behind me, I could feel and hear the crowd, and it so exceeded my expectations. I thought they'd be like, 'Hey, the bad guy is getting hit,' but they were so excited that it was him." [6:00 - 6:30]

Sami Zayn on his 'Anything Goes' match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38

Sami Zayn will walk into uncharted territory when he faces Knoxville in an 'Anything Goes Match' in a few hours on the second night of WrestleMania.

The former NXT Champion said that while he didn't know what to expect from the stipulation contest, he was looking forward to interacting with the crowd during the match.

Zayn is ready for a "refreshing experience" and noted that his upcoming match is one of the hardest to predict from the entire 'Mania card:

"Okay. We're touching on something which is actually very refreshing for me personally, and it's a fact you don't know what to expect, which I think is such a rarity in wrestling, in anything these days actually," Zayn stated. "You kind of always know what's coming a little bit. So, anytime you get the opportunity to do something with the fans. In this case, I kind of have no idea what to expect. I think it's going to be very refreshing and very exciting, a little nerve-racking but exciting." [0:30 - 1:02]

