Sami Zayn takes a dig at new Champion on Twitter

Sami Zayn is scheduled to take on Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania
Sami Zayn is scheduled to take on Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 21, 2022 12:03 AM IST
News

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently took a dig at the new Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. The Elder Statesman of SmackDown lost the IC title a couple of weeks ago to Ricochet thanks to a distraction from Johnny Knoxville.

It all started when Zayn promised to be a fighting champion and announced an open challenge. Knoxville answered the challenge but Sami declined to give him a shot and planted him with a Helluva Kick.

Later, Ricochet challenged Sami backstage and WWE Official Adam Pearce made the match official. The following week on SmackDown, Ricochet took Sami up on the open challenge and managed to pin him after a run-in by Knoxville.

Ricochet posted a picture of the Intercontinental title on social media with custom name plates added to it. Sami took the opportunity to post a reply indicating that he is not happy with the changes made to the championship.

twitter.com/kingricochet/s… https://t.co/h9K2384Fl9

Sami Zayn will face Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes Match at WrestleMania

This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn raised the stakes for his match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania.

Sami stated that he wanted to introduce Knoxville to a world of pain and the best way to do that would be in an Anything Goes match. Zayn reasoned that the Jackass Forever star had an immense threshold for pain and he was glad to put that theory to the test.

An upset @SamiZayn blames his recent struggles on @realjknoxville and promises a new stipulation for their showdown at #WrestleMania. #SmackDown https://t.co/fYMH6mGdTq

Knoxville accepted the challenge later on Twitter, adding more animosity to the bitter rivalry between the two. Zayn and Knoxville will collide at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Do you think Zayn will manage to humiliate the Jackass star at the Show of Shows? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
