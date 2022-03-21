Sami Zayn takes a dig at new Champion on Twitter

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently took a dig at the new Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. The Elder Statesman of SmackDown lost the IC title a couple of weeks ago to Ricochet thanks to a distraction from Johnny Knoxville.

It all started when Zayn promised to be a fighting champion and announced an open challenge. Knoxville answered the challenge but Sami declined to give him a shot and planted him with a Helluva Kick.

Later, Ricochet challenged Sami backstage and WWE Official Adam Pearce made the match official. The following week on SmackDown, Ricochet took Sami up on the open challenge and managed to pin him after a run-in by Knoxville.

Ricochet posted a picture of the Intercontinental title on social media with custom name plates added to it. Sami took the opportunity to post a reply indicating that he is not happy with the changes made to the championship.

Sami Zayn will face Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes Match at WrestleMania

This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn raised the stakes for his match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania.

Sami stated that he wanted to introduce Knoxville to a world of pain and the best way to do that would be in an Anything Goes match. Zayn reasoned that the Jackass Forever star had an immense threshold for pain and he was glad to put that theory to the test.

Knoxville accepted the challenge later on Twitter, adding more animosity to the bitter rivalry between the two. Zayn and Knoxville will collide at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

