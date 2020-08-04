Sami Zayn takes a jibe at Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn has taken to social media to take a light-hearted jibe at best friend/long time rival Kevin Owens.

During tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens hosted another edition of The KO Show. This week, KO's guests were former Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

During the segment, Kevin Owens encouraged Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan to set their differences aside and reunite as a tag team, and most importantly, reunite as friends.

Owens would state "I've sacrificed friendships for my career", indicating that he wasn't sure if those sacrifices were truly worth losing the friendships for.

When the WWE on FOX Twitter account repeated this quote by Kevin Owens along with the image of The Prizefighter infamously turning on best friend Sami Zayn at NXT TakeOver: R Evolution in 2015, The former NXT Champion simply responded with "can confirm".

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' history

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have a historic history that predates WWE. As Kevin Steen and El Generico, the duo would be part of a tag team, and later fierce rivals, in Ring of Honor and on the independent wrestling scene.

However, this feud will spill over to WWE when both Superstars were eventually signed by the organization and assigned to WWE's then developmental territory, NXT.

Advertisement

AT NXT TakeOver: R Evolution in 2014, Kevin Owens would make his NXT debut defeating CJ Parker in the opening match of the event. Later on that night Sami Zayn would win the NXT Championship for the first time in his career, defeating Adrian Neville.

As Zayn celebrated his victory he was greeted by his best friend and former rival Kevin Owens as the duo celebrated Sami Zayn's crowning moment. However, as both Superstars made their way up the ramp, Kevin Owens would viciously attack Sami Zayn, eventually power bombing the new NXT Champion onto the ring apron.

This would kickstart a mythic rivalry in WWE that would span over several PPV and television matches in NXT and WWE. However, the duo would eventually reconcile and become a tag team in 2017 on SmackDown Live, feuding with the likes of Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan.