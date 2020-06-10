Sami Zayn takes a shot at AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan

He stated that AJ Styles and Bryan are competing to determine who's the "bigger fraud".

Styles and Bryan are set to compete for the Intercontinental title on SmackDown.

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown is something the WWE Universe wouldn't want to miss for anything. The show will feature an Intercontinental title match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan, and it certainly can't get any bigger than this. The two seasoned veterans have put down several other Superstars to bag an opportunity to face each other for the coveted belt, but only one of them would manage to come out on top when all is said and done. Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn had something to say about the much-anticipated bout, and it wasn't pretty by any means.

Sami Zayn said that there's no doubt that both Styles and Bryan will put on a wrestling clinic. However, the former Intercontinental Champion hinted that both Superstars are frauds, by stating that the duo is finally going to prove who's the bigger fraud between the two. Check out his tweet below:

Two guys who will put on a match that will no doubt be a wrestling clinic, to prove once and for all just who is the bigger fraud. -SZ https://t.co/MRvZqVJNcm — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 10, 2020

AJ Styles and Bryan will compete for the title that Zayn was stripped off of

Sami Zayn had won the title at the Elimination Chamber 2020 PPV, when he, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro defeated Braun Strowman in a 3-on-1 Handicap match. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made him decide to not compete, and he was eventually stripped off the title.

Styles and Bryan went through a bunch of Superstars to bag the opportunity to compete in the finals of the Intercontinental title tournament. Styles was recently traded to the Blue Brand, where he defeated Nakamura in the first round of the tournament. Styles earned a 'bye' in his next match, after his opponent Elias was unable to compete after suffering an injury in a car accident, in storyline. It was later reported that the angle was done to write Elias off TV due to him suffering a torn pectoral muscle in real life.

Bryan, on the other hand, defeated Drew Gulak to advance to the next round of the tournament. He faced former WWE Champion Sheamus in the semifinals and scored a victory over The Celtic Warrior to make his way to the finals.

Ashamed of themselves. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 13, 2020

Sami Zayn had previously expressed his anger over being stripped off the title. He stated on Twitter that he disagrees with WWE's decision to strip him of the title, and added that he's still the Intercontinental Champion due to being undefeated.