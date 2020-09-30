Sami Zayn talks about WWE backstage heat on him for being 'annoying'

This is Sami Zayn's week in WWE. At WWE Clash of Champions, Sami Zayn cemented his right to be called the one and only undisputed Intercontinental Champion, by defeating Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Ladder Match. His unorthodox tactics of using handcuffs to ensure that he was the only Superstar physically capable of retrieving the titles helped him out a lot.

He’s never going to shut up again. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/d6P4taoGwG — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 27, 2020

However, although Sami Zayn is without doubt the one and only true Intercontinental Champion, during his appearance on The New Day: Feel The Power podcast (h/t Digital Spy), he talked about how he had attracted backstage heat by being 'annoying'.

Sami Zayn on being annoying backstage in WWE

Sami Zayn is known to be a fun-loving character in WWE. Backstage, he often spends a lot of his time joking around. Zayn confessed that when he arrived in WWE, he was not altogether mature and that he had his own way of looking at things. Later, he was made aware of his actions and that he learnt to behave differently.

"WWE made me aware of some of my own actions. I came in and the big mantra was perception is reality. Even though I was 28 when I got there, I don't think I was a fully mature person in some ways. I don't think I was fully aware of...I had my interpretation of what I thought I was but then there was, 'oh wait people who didn't agree with that assessment. I see myself one way and other people are seeing me in a very different way and it was astounding a little bit because it made me a lot more aware of how my actions are perceived by people who are not me."

Sami Zayn added, talking about a story that Xavier Woods shared about him where he put people in armbars if they did not laugh at his jokes, that he realized that this behaviour could be seen as annoying.

"For example what I might perceive as fun loving, let's have some fun chat on the bus might be like, 'man this guy's annoying. I always just looked through my own lens, but being around these people with all these different points of view starts making you look at yourself through their lens."