Sami Zayn teases unfinished business with former rival in WWE

Sami Zayn's rise to stardom came as a pleasant surprise to the WWE Universe when he left The Bloodline and went up against The Tribal Chief in his home country. The former Honorary Uce started a new chapter in his career but teased some unfinished business with former rival, Johnny Knoxville.

Before embarking on a quest to join The Bloodline, Sami Zayn had his fair share of ups and downs. Last year, he feuded with Johnny Knoxville on Friday Night SmackDown who cost him the Intercontinental Championship to Ricochet ahead of WrestleMania 38.

The two settled their differences inside the squared circle when Sami Zayn faced Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38. Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Zayn spoke about his feud with Knoxville and teased that the two stars are not done with each other. Check it out:

"I don't know if we'll ever bury the hatchet. We bumped into each other at WrestleMania 39 actually, and it just doesn't feel right, I don't know. I feel like it's not over... I feel like, even though, you know, I've obviously turned the page and I've gone into a new chapter in my career here, and as you said, I've reached even higher highs than before, I still feel like this thing with Johnny Knoxville is not quite over. I feel like there's somewhere to go with that." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see if Knoxville ever returns to the company for a rematch with Zayn.

Sami Zayn is currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion without Kevin Owens

Earlier this year, Sami Zayn reunited with Kevin Owens after the Honorary Uce left The Bloodline. The two stars decided to take down the stable by going after The Usos and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

The team of Owens and Zayn prevailed in the main event of WrestleMania Night One when they won the titles from The Usos. However, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa came for the titles following the event.

After beating The Bloodline, Owens, and Zayn focused on improving WWE's tag team division as they faced teams such as Street Profits, The Judgment Day, and Pretty Deadly.

However, Kevin Owen's injury has kept the duo out of the tag team scene with the titles. Sami Zayn is feuding with The Judgment Day alongside Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW.

