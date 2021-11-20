"I had someone who'd show my point of view" – Sami Zayn divulges who supported him on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently thanked Corey Graves for supporting him during his time as an announcer on SmackDown.

Sami Zayn was on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves. Graves spoke about how he missed talking to Sami after being moved to RAW. Graves detailed that Sami was his go-to guy to sit and have a discussion about all things life.

Sami Zayn mentioned that he missed having Corey Graves on the Blue Brand. Zayn stated that Graves would often help fans understand his point of view through his commentary. The Master Strategist detailed that the current team of Pat McAffe and Michael Cole would make fun of him rather than explain his perspective to the audience.

Here's what Sami Zayn had to say about Corey Graves:

"From a personal standpoint, I enjoyed our chats in catering and all that stuff. But also from a professional standpoint, you know, you were in my corner on commentary. I had a, not to borrow a term from Paul Heyman, but I had an advocate. I had someone who would show my point of view on things out there. And now, Pat McAffe, great guy, but he's calling me all kinds of names right there with Michael Cole. I've got no one in my corner."

Sami Zayn will be competing in the 25-man Battle Royal at Survivor Series

This week on SmackDown, WWE official Sonya Deville caught up with Sami Zayn. Deville mentioned that Sami lost his place in the SmackDown men's team due to some bad decision-making from Adam Pierce.

Sonya assured The Master Strategist that he'd still have a chance to redeem himself at Survivor Series. She guaranteed Zayn a spot in the 25-man dual-brand Battle Royal organized in honor of 25 years of The Rock's debut in WWE.

The Survivor Series pay-per-view will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this Sunday.

