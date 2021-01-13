"I'm making a documentary" - Sami Zayn threatens to expose WWE's conspiracy 

Sami Zayn has had his fair share of on-screen issues with WWE.

Over the past few months, Zayn has claimed that the company management has mistreated him on several occasions. The former Intercontinental Champion has now threatened to expose the conspiracies against him.

On the back of a title loss to Big E, Sami Zayn took to Twitter and wrote that he is currently working on a documentary. The former WWE IC Champion noted that the documentary would solely focus on exposing the conspiracy against him.

Zayn further wrote that WWE made a coordinated effort to remove him as the Intercontinental Champion. He even asked the WWE Universe to recall when the company has stacked the deck against him.

Here is what Sami Zayn wrote on Twitter in his threat towards WWE:

I am making a documentary exposing the conspiracy by @WWE against me.

It’s clear there was a coordinated effort to oust me as Intercontinental Champion.



Since wrestling fans have great memories, can you think of instances where WWE stacked the deck against me over the years? — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 12, 2021

What could the WWE Universe expect on Sami Zayn's Road To WrestleMania 37?

Sami Zayn lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship two weeks ago on SmackDown to Big E in a lumberjack match. The win marked the beginning of Big E's second reign as WWE IC Champion and ended Zayn's reign at 148 days.

Sami Zayn initially won the Intercontinental title way back at Elimination Chamber in 2020, but amid the pandemic, WWE decided to strip him of the title. In doing so, Zayn's reign as IC Champion ended at 65 days.

However, the former NXT Champion eventually made his WWE return with the title. He proclaimed himself to be the "real" champion, and at Clash of Champions, Zayn won back the title officially in an instant classic ladder match.

Despite not having the WWE IC Title anymore, Sami Zayn will definitely aim to win back the strap from Big E once again. However, with the Royal Rumble right around the corner, Zayn could also end up announcing his entry into the match in hopes of challenging for a World Championship at WrestleMania 37.