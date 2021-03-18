Sami Zayn tries to rally Logan Paul to his cause

Over the past few weeks, SmackDown star Sami Zayn has been followed by his own camera crew as he makes his own documentary. The former Intercontinental Champion has been desperate to prove that there has been a conspiracy against him in WWE.

On the most recent SmackDown, Sami Zayn name-checked YouTube star Logan Paul when discussing his documentary with Kevin Owens. Paul later responded by posting a side-eye emoji in a quote tweet.

Since then, Zayn has responded to Logan Paul on Twitter and quoted the YouTuber's tweet with the following:

"Hey @LoganPaul not sure if you were just messing around with this tweet, but as someone who knows what it’s like to have everyone against you, you should 100% look into the massive conspiracy against me. It’s actually pretty shocking stuff."

Hey @LoganPaul not sure if you were just messing around with this tweet, but as someone who knows what it’s like to have everyone against you, you should 100% look into the massive conspiracy against me. It’s actually pretty shocking stuff. https://t.co/eM8VGw8Wmp — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 17, 2021

At the time of writing, Logan is yet to respond to Sami Zayn's prompt on Twitter. Zayn has been eager to expose many conspiracies against himself recently. A few weeks ago, he claimed that a WWE referee was an "undercover plant" following his loss to Angelo Dawkins.

Sami Zayn claims to have a "bombshell" to support his conspiracy theory

They’ve been dragging me through hell, but I have an absolute BOMBSHELL about my upcoming documentary that exposes @WWE & their conspiracy against me!



IT’S COMING SOON! pic.twitter.com/oKlprAA2Ar — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 16, 2021

In an appearance on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn appeared to address his upcoming documentary and thanked Paul Heyman for believing in him. During his appearance on the show, Zayn said:

"Everybody looks at me like I'm the wacko, but now the documentary's coming out, and I can't wait to come back on the show, Kayla. And you're gonna say 'boy, Sami, you had a raw deal, man. You were right all along. They're all against you.' And it's coming soon. That's all I came here to really say... and I also came to say that this documentary is happening, whether WWE management want it to come out or not! It is happening!"

Zayn was also flanked by his camera crew during his time on Talking Smack. It is not currently known when his documentary will be released.