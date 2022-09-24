Sami Zayn has two-word reaction to WWE Hall of Famer excluding him from a Bloodline poster

Sami Zayn is not thrilled with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi excluding him from a Bloodline poster featuring Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa.

The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and Sikoa are the sons of the WWE legend and The Tribal Chief's cousin. On the other hand,The Master Strategist has been associated with the dominant group for some time now, and he's acknowledged as the Honorary Uce.

Sikoa is the latest addition to The Bloodline, as he was officially welcomed to the faction after WWE Clash at the Castle, where he helped The Head of the Table defeat Drew McIntyre.

When Rikishi shared an image of his three sons with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn reacted to being left out of the poster.

"Damn pops," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

The WWE Universe reacts to Sami Zayn's tweet

The former Intercontinental Champion has been appearing alongside the rest of The Bloodline for a few weeks now, including the WWE Crown Jewel press conference. There, Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul was announced for the event.

Although Sami and Jey Uso don't really see eye-to-eye, the former is an accepted member of the group. The WWE Universe shared their thoughts on his recent tweet, which you can check out below:

One fan created a picture of The Bloodline poster with Zayn in it, twice:

ASYLUM.NUTCASE @ASYLUM_NUTCA5E just wait @SamiZayn You're going to get your own post Samijust wait @SamiZayn You're going to get your own post Sami 😤 just wait

🌸 @ForeverSweetzz @SamiZayn So disrespectful he left his other son out you @SamiZayn So disrespectful he left his other son out you

RJTheWrestlingGuy™ @RJWrestlingGuy @SamiZayn How can you forget the Honorary Uso like that @SamiZayn How can you forget the Honorary Uso like that

Roman Reigns is scheduled to return on Friday Night SmackDown tonight, which means fans could potentially get a full Bloodline entrance including The Great Liberator and Solo Sikoa for the first time on WWE TV.

Which championship do you think Sami Zayn should go after? Let us know in the comments below!

