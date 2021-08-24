Sami Zayn unhappy his match against Kevin Owens wasn't featured on the WrestleMania edition of WWE 24

Could it be that Sami Zayn's conspiracy theory storyline in WWE was sprinkled with a bit of truth?

This weekend on Peacock, WWE released the "WWE 24" documentaries on nights one and two of WrestleMania 37. But a match on night two was mysteriously left out - Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.

Zayn, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, took to social media this afternoon to comment on the omission.

"Omission of Sami vs Kevin not surprising, but disappointing and disgusting," Sami Zayn said.

Sami Zayn's WWE contract reportedly expiring soon

Now might not be the best time for WWE to upset Sami Zayn because, according to Fightful, his contract with the company expires this fall. If not for prior injuries, his deal would already be up.

Zayn mentioned AEW by name on WWE RAW shortly after the company had their first show. He's also known to be very good friends with The Young Bucks. There is a chance he's looking to make that move when his contract expires this fall.

Nevertheless, it would behoove WWE to try and make the roster that they currently have signed happy with their positions so they aren't thinking about leaving when their contracts expire in the future.

With Adam Cole and Pete Dunne's contracts coming to an end, it appears that Sami Zayn might be the next person to be the center of attention in the pro-wrestling industry this fall.

Do you think Sami Zayn has the right to be upset? Do you think he will leave WWE when his contract expires in the coming months? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

