Sami Zayn unhappy with one thing as new era of WWE NXT is about to begin

Sami Zayn is unhappy that people don't give him credit for making NXT famous and revolutionizing the business

Tonight, the black and gold brand will be rebranded into a much more colorful brand of WWE NXT 2.0. But before that happens, former NXT Champion Sami Zayn feels like he deserves a thank you for putting the brand on the map, to begin with.

Sami Zayn took to social media this evening ahead of WWE NXT 2.0 asking why no one has thanked him for revolutionizing the business with his run on the black and gold brand.

"As this new era of @WWENXT begins, think of all the greats that passed through NXT to this point & how virtually none of them would have ever been there if not for me making NXT a thing. But does anyone say thank you Sami for revolutionizing the business? Of course not. Poor me," Sami Zayn tweeted.

As this new era of @WWENXT begins, think of all the greats that passed through NXT to this point & how virtually none of them would have ever been there if not for me making NXT a thing. But does anyone say thank you Sami for revolutionizing the business? Of course not. Poor me. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 14, 2021

Will Sami Zayn get his thanks for revolutionizing the business?

While Sami Zayn's tweet is most likely a joke, it would be nice for the WWE Universe to thank wrestlers such as Sami Zayn and Finn Balor, who helped turn WWE NXT into the popular brand it became. Without people like Zayn, it probably wouldn't have been possible.

Regardless of what happens with the rebranding of WWE NXT 2.0 tonight, the black and gold brand will live forever in the hearts of wrestling fans everywhere. Many appreciated Triple H and his team for giving them something different than what you had been used to seeing on RAW and SmackDown on a weekly basis.

Tonight before a new era of WWE NXT begins, for better or worse, we should thank the wrestlers like Sami Zayn, who made the previous brand the exciting product that it was.

One of the biggest nights in @WWENXT history is upon us. Make sure YOU are a part of it.



Join us for #WWENXT 2.0 TONIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network 👊🏻pic.twitter.com/B0AkVvcp6W — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 14, 2021

Also Read

What do you make of Sami Zayn's comments? Do you think fans owe him a thank you for his part in building the NXT brand several years ago? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo doesn't think even The Rock can boost WWE's ratings! Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John