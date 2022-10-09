Top WWE star uses Roman Reigns's praise to prove his value to the Bloodline

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has formed one of the most dominant factions in history with The Bloodline. Joining forces with his cousins The Usos and Solo Sikoa, it seems that the Anoa'i family has been cemented as one of the biggest wrestling dynasties, but the group's addition of Sami Zayn has proven to be priceless as well.

Over the past few months, Zayn has cemented his place as a valuable member of The Bloodline, pledging loyal allegiance to The Tribal Chief and its members. However, not all members have grown warm to his presence with Jey Uso constantly butting heads with the Honorary Uce, which has led fans to doubt his place in the group.

Sami Zayn took to social media to address all of these concerns from people who seem to be doubting if his position in the group is temporary. The former Intercontinental Champion used some of Roman Reigns' words of praise for him last year to provide a counterargument for his worth to the Bloodline:

"Every single week people say The Bloodline is about to kick me out, I don’t belong, that I’m just kissing up them, etc. But I think some people are *finally* starting to see that there is actually a mutual respect here. Listen to The Tribal Chief himself from over a year ago." tweeted Zayn.

While there may be tempers flaring between the group from Jey Uso not trusting Zayn, Reigns has handed over the situation to the latter to deal with it properly. We'll have to wait and see if Sami can manage the heat from Jey or crumple under the pressure and fail Roman Reigns instead.

Sami Zayn made Roman Reigns and Logan Paul break character on WWE Smackdown

The Honorary Uce is certainly one of the looser and laidback characters in the Bloodline. He's proved to be quite the entertainer after making Roman Reigns break character on Smackdown.

We saw the Smackdown season premiere open up with The Bloodline, with the faction being in direct presence with Logan Paul. With the Extreme Rules premium live event now behind us, Crown Jewel 2022 is approaching with both sides heating up the feud by exchanging verbal jabs and insults.

One of these insults from Sami Zayn was too funny for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul to hold in their laughs. As Paul laughed out loud at Zayn's words, the Head of the Table turned to the other side to avoid the camera picking him up on breaking character on a live show.

Check out the clip below.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Roman Reigns had to turn away from the camera because Sami Zayn was making him break Roman Reigns had to turn away from the camera because Sami Zayn was making him break 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/JkWZJw1Yus

Roman Reigns and Paul are set to collide in the ring for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. With this match only being The Maverick's third in the company, the challenge ahead of him seems quite daunting.

