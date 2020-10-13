Sami Zayn isn't happy with WWE for not drafting him sooner

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW featured the second night of the 2020 WWE Draft. A lot of Superstars were drafted to different brands throughout various rounds which were all presided over by Stephanie McMahon. Sami Zayn, however, was left waiting.

Round Four of the WWE Draft saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn get drafted to SmackDown, but The Great Liberator is not happy with WWE's decision. Taking to Twitter, Zayn voiced his displeasure over WWE's decision to not draft him sooner and letting him slip into the fourth round.

Imagine having the undisputed Intercontinental Champion and perhaps the most complete pro wrestler on earth in the prime of his career available to you & letting him slip into the 4th round. Worst part is I’m not even surprised. This is how little honesty & integrity are valued. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 13, 2020

Sami Zayn as the Intercontinental Champion

Sami Zayn was stripped of the Intercontinental Championship by WWE on May 12th, when he decided not to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Zayn made a surprise return on the August 28th, 2020 episode of SmackDown with his version of the Intercontinental Championship. He believed himself to be the "undisputed" Intercontinental Champion when in reality, Jeff Hardy had become the IC Champion by that point.

A ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship was then set at WWE Clash of Champions, where Jeff Hardy defended his title against Sami Zayn and AJ Styles. Zayn incapacitated both his opponents in controversial ways, climbed the ladder and retrieved both the Intercontinental titles to actually become the undisputed champion.