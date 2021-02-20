Sami Zayn wants Bo Dallas back on WWE television (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn believes Bo Dallas is among the most underrated and underutilized Superstars in WWE right now.

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported this week that Bo Dallas lives on a farm with fellow WWE Superstar Liv Morgan. Despite being under WWE contract, the former B-Team member is now reportedly involved in the real estate business.

Speaking to SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Zayn was asked to name a WWE Superstar who should be pushed to the moon. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion instantly mentioned one of his former NXT rivals, Bo Dallas.

“I’m not even talking about pushing to the moon, but just pushing, using, I’d actually say Bo Dallas. People talk about underrated wrestlers a lot. My name will come up, Cesaro’s name will come up, and a bunch of guys, Dolph Ziggler, all these kind of people, names will come up a lot.

“Bo Dallas, in my opinion, is maybe the most talented person we have that doesn’t get… I mean, he’s not even being used. I know it’s totally hard, there’s only so much television time. We’ve got so many stories lined up.

“But I was with him in NXT at the time when he was NXT Champion. I know exactly what he’s capable of. I think he’s one of the most talented people we have that’s not getting even an inch. So if I had my way, I’d definitely showcase him a little bit more.”

Watch the interview above to find out Sami Zayn’s thoughts on teaming with Kevin Owens and growing his long hair. He also discussed ‘Sami for Syria’ and his unique WWE shirt designs.

Bo Dallas’ most recent WWE appearances

Bo Dallas teamed with Curtis Axel from 2016 to 2019

Bo Dallas last competed in a televised WWE match in October 2019 at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. He also appeared on WWE SmackDown and at live events during WWE’s European tour in November 2019.

The former NXT Champion tweeted in December 2019 that he was on a “life-changing expedition” right now. It is currently unclear if and when he will appear on WWE television again.

