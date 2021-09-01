Sami Zayn reveals his 'last dream match' in WWE

Sami Zayn has revealed who is last 'dream opponent' in WWE would be against when he appeared on WWE's The Bump this week.

Speaking to The Bump, Zayn discussed his absence from WWE, his impressive win against Dominik Mysterio, and wanting to face Rey Mysterio in a singles matchup.

“I know that ‘G.O.A.T.’ term is thrown quite loosely these days, but he truly is. For what he is, as far as a cruiserweight, he’s so much more than that. But if we want to pigeonhole him, and call him a cruiserweight, bar none the best of all time. We never really got to mix it up. You said we mixed it up on RAW about a year ago, but it was only like two minutes or something like that. Yeah, he caught me. He caught me quick. I think it was in a Gauntlet match. My mind is a little hazy at the moment. But he caught me with a quick one.”

Sami Zayn spoke highly of Rey Mysterio, calling him the greatest cruiserweight of all time. Sami recalled that one time on Raw where Mysterio beat him in a quick match.

Sami said that he was not ready when he got caught by Mysterio. Sami Zayn pushed for a longer match against Mysterio, stating that perhaps a one-on-one encounter with Rey Mysterio was the only dream match left for him on SmackDown.

Sami Zayn has been absent from WWE programming for a few weeks. The Master Strategist made his return to the blue brand this past week on SmackDown in a one-on-one matchup against upcoming rookie Dominik Mysterio.

Sami Zayn on his match against Dominik Mysterio

Sami also spoke about his match with Dominik Mysterio last week on SmackDown. Sami mentioned that Dominik was one of the top rookies in the business.

Sami, however, clarified that Dominik lost the match against him because he did not measure up to Sami Zayn. Sami declared himself to be a generational talent and one of the very best in the business.

