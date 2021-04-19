Sami Zayn to donate 100% of profits from his new t-shirt to his mobile clinic in Syria

Sami Zayn is one of WWE's top superstars, and despite his controversial on-screen personality, he is also highly socially conscious. The Great Liberator does a lot of charity work and has even launched his fundraising campaign called "Sami for Syria".

The "Sami for Syria" initiative aims to provide displaced civilians in Syria with on-ground mobile clinics and primary medical aid amid the Syrian civil war. Sami Zayn has taken further action to support his cause, with the release of a brand new t-shirt.

Zayn revealed on Twitter that he has a new t-shirt out for sale, the profits of which will be donated to his "Sami for Syria" initiative. The t-shirt, which will be available on the Pro Wrestling Tees online shop, features multiple hand-drawn caricatures of Sami Zayn's infamous dance.

Zayn performed the dance while listening to his special guest Logan Paul's entrance music. Videos, GIFs, and memes of the dance have now gone viral.

This beauty goes on sale tomorrow!



100% of profits go to #SamiForSyria mobile clinic. pic.twitter.com/G653UfLCz6 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 18, 2021

The t-shirt will go out on sale on April 19 and will be available exclusively for one week. This is a great initiative on Sami Zayn's part and is just one of many ways people can support those affected by the ongoing crisis.

You can also visit SamiForSyria.com if you wish to provide even more support.

Sami Zayn is currently involved in a feud with his longtime friend/rival Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn has not been doing too well recently. The former Intercontinental Champion's ramblings about the conspiracy against him have reached a whole new level. So much so that his longtime friend/rival Kevin Owens has taken it upon himself to make Sami see reality.

The two initially clashed at WrestleMania 37, where KO emerged victorious. However, Sami Zayn still believes that there are people in WWE going against him.

Advertisement

It looks like the two stars will very likely continue their feud up until WrestleMania Backlash. Both men will once more look to put on a heck of a match at the pay-per-view.

Who do you think will come out on top? Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens? Share your thoughts with us down below.