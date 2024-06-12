  • home icon
  Sami Zayn will lose to 38-year-old WWE star to set up blockbuster WWE SummerSlam match, feels legend (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn will lose to 38-year-old WWE star to set up blockbuster WWE SummerSlam match, feels legend (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jun 12, 2024 08:46 GMT
Is Sami Zayn going to lose his title before SummerSlam?
Is Sami Zayn going to lose his title before SummerSlam? [Image credits: WWE]

While Sami Zayn is currently the WWE Intercontinental Champion, a veteran thinks he should drop the title before SummerSlam. This would, in his opinion, set up another match being planned.

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Chad Gable is one of the best booked characters on screen. Considering his history with Sami Zayn, it would be understandable if the latter dropped his title to Gable. Furthermore, it would set up the 38-year-old's feud with Otis, which could end at WWE SummerSlam.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter stated:

"The one guy they are playing right at this point is Chad Gable. They are playing him so right, and he is so good. I know I have brought that up before, and you know this whole thing with Otis is obviously going to explode. So I hope they are smart enough to have Gable beat Sami Zayn, so now we set up Chad Gable against Otis at SummerSlam for the title." [20:23 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen whether the WWE creative will implement the storyline in line with Bill Apter's thoughts.

