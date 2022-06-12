"There are times when I’m frustrated with it" - Sami Zayn on WWE's backstage environment

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has opened up about the backstage environment in the company and what frustrates him the most.

The Master Strategist has been a part of WWE for almost a decade, and he's been a featured star on the SmackDown brand for a while now. He's currently involved in a program with The Bloodline, which is one of the most dominant factions in the history of the business.

During his recent appearance on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Sami Zayn spoke about the backstage environment in WWE, stating that it's a well-produced show, but it can be chaotic at times.

He added that sudden plan changes could be frustrating, but the talents always manage to make it work.

"There are times when I’m frustrated with it [backstage environment]. When things are going awry and I’m frustrated and I’m about to go out and I go, ‘this just shouldn’t happen.' This should be the week where it all explodes so that this never happens again but it never happens, we always pull it off. It’s a testament to how talented everybody is. It’s crazy. This shouldn’t work, but it does," said Zayn. [H/T F4WOnline]

Sami Zayn says he wants the creative process to change in WWE

The global juggernaut produces numerous hours of content weekly, with RAW and SmackDown serving as its main shows. Even though both shows air live, plans can change on the fly.

During the interview, Sami Zayn said things might not change unless something goes wrong.

"Just once, I’d love for it [the creative process] to not work so we go, ‘guys, we can’t keep operating this way, we need to have things set beforehand. We can’t have it this close to the wire.’ But no, we always pull it off, so that’s why it keeps happening."

Sami Zayn had a memorable match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the self-proclaimed Locker Room Leader as he continues his alliance with The Bloodline.

