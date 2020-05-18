Sammy Guevara on his bond with Chris Jericho, discusses first-ever AEW Dynamite show

Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho

In an interview with CatchClub, AEW star Sammy Guevara opened up on the bond he shares with Chris Jericho. Sammy Guevara is currently a part of The Inner Circle, whose leader is Chris Jericho and also consists of Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz.

Sammy Guevara heaped praises for Chris Jericho and said that he learns a lot by just observing him. He also pointed out how Jericho puts over his opponents in a unique way and recalled an incident about how Le Champion was putting over Jon Moxley while on commentary.

"It’s been amazing. Chris is super awesome. The Bubbly Bunch was all his idea. Jericho taught me a lot just by observing him. I remember we were on commentary together a few weeks ago, and he’s putting Jon Moxley over, telling how great he is. And he told me about this before but now I’m seeing it live in action. He’s putting over his opponent, not doing the typical 'that guy sucks, I’m going to beat him' thing. No, he’s actually saying his opponent is very good but he’s so great he’ll beat him anyway."

Sammy Guevara talks about first-ever AEW Dynamite episode

Jake Hager has arrived to #AEW and has made a statement! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BEF08qcJi8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 3, 2019

Sammy Guevara also talked about the first-ever AEW Dynamite and said he was quite nervous ahead of the show. He was a part of AEW Dynamite's first-ever match and said it was a nerve-wracking experience because of the pressure of having to set the bar hi. He also spoke about joining the Inner Circle and how surreal it was to share the ring with the likes of Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.

"That night was super crazy because like you said, I had the first ever AEW Dynamite match. It was very nerve-wracking. Because it’s the first match of this new show so I’m setting the bar for this new company, kind of. And I want to do really well, and I know and I could do well but you know sometimes it’s just in our own head. That night I was so nervous, like you just want to quit. You want to run away. But you can’t run away from yourself or what you feel. You just have to deal with it. Face your fears head on. That’s what I did that night. I thought to myself 'whatever happens, is meant to happen'".

"And then at the end of the night, joining the Inner Circle in front of 14,000 people at the Capital One arena. I got Chris Jericho, Hager, former LAX guys. These are people I watched on TV, or even tagged with earlier that year concerning Santana and Ortiz. It’s crazy to think that little decisions in our lives all brought us here, to this moment. It’s a night I’ll never forget."

Sammy Guevara will be a part of the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing where Matt Hardy and The Elite will take on The Inner Circle.