Sammy Guevara releases statement regarding Sasha Banks comments

Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to address the comments he made about Sasha Banks.

The Sammy Guevara situation is still developing by the minute.

Sammy G has some explaining to do (Pic Source: Sammy Guevara YouTube)

It was only a little while that Sammy Guevara was taking shots at Sasha Banks on Twitter with the 'feud' starting over Banks claiming that The Boss 'N' Hug Connection was better than Sammy and Chris Jericho. Then, the video dropped of Sammy Guevara making comments about Banks on a podcast.

Hours after it was revealed that Sammy Guevara had made disturbing comments, Sammy Guevara was silent on this situation. Sammy has now taken to Twitter to address the situation.

Sammy Guevara apologizes for his hurtful comments

I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

Sammy Guevara said that he made stupid and extremely offensive comments in his past and was trying to be 'funny.' He goes on to say that his choice of words was wrong and only represented horror and pain. Guevara also says that he will never forgive himself for the choice of words he chose on the podcast that day.

There is still no word from AEW as to how they intend to deal with the matter. This story will keep developing as it remains to be seen how All Elite Wrestling wants to deal with the issue.

Guevara is scheduled to take Matt Hardy on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.