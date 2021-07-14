Samoa Joe attacked after a chaotic main event on NXT 

Karrion Kross has dealt with a lot during his current reign as NXT Champion. On the latest episode of NXT, Kross defeated Johnny Gargano in a hard-fought match. The NXT Champion wasn't done, however, as he closed the show by choking out guest referee Samoa Joe.

Kross was pushed to his limit by Johnny Wrestling tonight and the NXT Champion was constantly in Joe's face throughout the match. In the end, Kross finished off Gargano with a forearm to the back of his head.

The NXT Champion wasn't done wreaking havoc on the show. He proceeded to lock in the Kross Jacket on Joe and choked him out to close the show.

It will be interesting to see how Joe will react to what happened after the main event. At the moment, it seems like we would be getting a feud between Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross next.

Samoa Joe's in-ring return could happen soon on NXT

While Samoa Joe entered NXT without medical clearance, several potential feuds have been foreshadowed since his return. He has had staredowns with Cole, Dunne, and Kross.

After the end of NXT, it looks like it won't be too long before fans see the Samoan Submission Machine back in action.

Joe did reveal in a recent interview that his return to the ring will happen soon and said things are being set up properly for it to happen.

"As soon as possible," said Joe. "You know, we still have some boxes, we still have boxes we're checking off and getting things set up properly and making sure everybody's okay with everything but yeah, it's been a little bit too long. Sometimes you get the blood boiling, you start to feel it inside and you're ready to come back," said Joe.

The NXT fans will be happy to see Joe back in the ring and challenge Kross next for the title.

With the NXT Champion aiming for the old guard of the black and gold brand, a fight with Joe would grab a lot of eyeballs.

