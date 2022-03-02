Samoa Joe says WWE star who quit recently will have "tons of opportunities" 

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe feels that Cesaro will have a lot of interest and opportunities from other pro wrestling promotions after his recent exit from the company.

Cesaro could not agree on a new contract with WWE and walked away from the promotion, ending his 11-year stint. Due to his contract expiring, he does not have a non-compete clause and can join any promotion immediately.

Joe, a recent guest on the Busted Open podcast, stated that he wasn't surprised that Cesaro left WWE. He feels that the Swiss Superstar is still in his prime and has several opportunities ahead of him.

"No, I'm not (surprised about Cesaro leaving the company). Obviously, Cesaro is a tremendously skilled athelte... I think Cesaro has toed the line above and beyond during his tenure in WWE and I think he's been one of the most consistent performers year after year, and a dependable guy. I think, you talk about the world as an oyster, I think that's very much the case with Cesaro. There's going to be tons of opportunities for him, tons of interest, and there should be. This guy is still in his prime, still ready to rock and roll, and very health, very, very focused. He probably has a renewed focus in life now, so I'm looking forward to seeing what happens with Cesaro in the future," said Joe. (From 30:33 to 30:25)

Cesaro's last match with the company came against Happy Corbin on the Blue brand.

Cesaro wasn't offered an AEW contract while negotiating with WWE

A recent report stated that Cesaro wasn't negotiating with WWE's rival promotion AEW when he was discussing his contract with the former.

"He also hadn’t gotten any backdoor AEW offer when he was negotiating so it wasn’t that he got a better offer elsewhere. That isn’t saying AEW may not make an offer now that he’s a free agent," the report said.

The report further claimed that Cesaro was interested in staying with the company and wasn't looking to leave as others have done in the recent past.

