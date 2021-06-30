"Incredibly charismatic" - Samoa Joe has high praise for former WWE Universal Champion

Two-time WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe has reflected on his memorable 2015-2016 rivalry with Finn Balor.

The two men fought in three NXT: TakeOver main events between December 2015 and June 2016. Balor won their first two matches at NXT TakeOver: London and NXT TakeOver: Dallas before Joe defeated the Irishman at NXT TakeOver: The End. They also competed at dozens of live events, including one match in Balor’s home country.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Joe said his live event victory over Balor in Dublin, Ireland was a standout moment from their rivalry.

“I remember the match in Ireland,” Joe said. “I mean, you could feel it. It was in the air that night. The hometown boy was going for it, so those experiences and everything I feel about Finn, is just incredibly charismatic performer. It makes my job easier when he can rile up a crowd and they want The Demon to kick a**.” said Joe

Samoa Joe is still the only WWE Superstar to record a televised victory over The Demon. Joe defeated Balor’s alter-ego in a Steel Cage match at NXT TakeOver: The End, bringing a close to their eight-month rivalry.

Samoa Joe reflects on his NXT Championship live event victory

Samoa Joe won the NXT Championship in a non-televised match

Finn Balor surprisingly lost the NXT Championship to Samoa Joe at an NXT live event in Lowell, Massachusetts in April 2016.

Joe recalled how the reaction from NXT’s passionate fans that night was exactly what they hoped to receive.

“That is what I kind of signed up for,” Joe added. “Those completely out of left field, ‘What are they doing? This is not right. No, no, no.’ ‘Wait, it is right, it’s so right, it’s the greatest thing ever.’ ‘No, it’s the worst thing ever.’ ‘It’s the greatest thing they’ve ever done.’ ‘No, it’s the worst mistake they’ve ever made.’ All that too. Me and Finn were on board from the beginning.” said Joe

In the same interview, Samoa Joe confirmed he “absolutely” plans to make an in-ring comeback. The 42-year-old recently returned to WWE as an on-screen enforcer in NXT, two months after he surprisingly received his release from the company.

