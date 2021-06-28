Update on Samoa Joe's WWE in-ring future

Samoa Joe has confirmed he is looking to return to in-ring action after re-signing with WWE.

The 42-year-old returned to WWE television as William Regal’s on-screen enforcer on the June 15 episode of NXT. Two months earlier, he surprisingly received his release from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, the former RAW commentator made it clear that he wants to wrestle again.

Samoa Joe last competed in a match on the February 10, 2020 episode of RAW. He joined forces with Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders in a losing effort against AOP, Murphy and Seth Rollins.

Possible opponents for Samoa Joe in NXT

Samoa Joe won the United States Championship twice on WWE's main roster

Samoa Joe feuded with superstars including Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura during his time in NXT between 2015 and 2017.

The two-time NXT Champion named seven current NXT stars who he is looking forward to facing one day:

“I think Karrion Kross and Pete Dunne would definitely top that list. I think a guy like WALTER. People have been asking for it [Joe vs. WALTER] and I’m not blind. It’s with good reason. I mean, the guy’s a powerhouse and we want to see some furniture move. It’s not just one or two guys. Guys from Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly. There’s several very, very accomplished athletes in NXT."

Joe concluded with the current NXT North American Champion, Bronson Reed:

"Bronson Reed, I know he’s always yapping. He wants to get some. He’s always running his mouth. Aussies, you know they’ve got big mouths down there. The kangaroos got pouches, they [Australian people] got big mouths. That’s Aussies for you! What you gonna do, you know?!”

Samoa Joe has been involved in multiple confrontations since beginning his role alongside William Regal on NXT. As the tweet above shows, a match between Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross has already been teased.

Please credit Out of Character and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Help Sportskeeda serve you better by clicking here

Edited by Jack Cunningham