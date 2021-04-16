Samoa Joe released by WWE

WWE has officially announced the release of former two-time United States Champion Samoa Joe from the company. Samoa Joe has now joined the list of multiple other superstars released by WWE today, including: Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Tucker, and Wesley Blake.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake. We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

Samoa Joe's career in WWE

After making a name for himself in promotions like TNA and Ring of Honor, Samoa Joe signed with WWE in 2015 and joined the NXT brand. He became one of the very few new signees at the time who was allowed to keep their prior ring name rather than being given a new one from WWE. He dominated the roster during his time in NXT, becoming a two-time NXT Champion and having several incredible matches. He also won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament with Finn Balor.

Samoa Joe made his main roster debut on an episode of RAW in January 2017. During his time on the main roster, Samoa Joe won the United States Championship twice. However, he hasn't wrestled for WWE in over a year and was part of the commentary team for Monday Night RAW and PPVs. Speaking to Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino, Samoa Joe discussed his experience of working as a commentator for WWE.

"You know, it's been a fun experience that you get to be the voice of RAW. Which I think is a rare opportunity that's afforded to very few people, and it's one that you know I've embraced and I've enjoyed. And, you know, like I said, I am not a commentator by trade. I just try to go out there and tell the people how I see things, and if they enjoy it, then I'm all the more happy for it."

How can you have a guy on your roster like Samoa Joe and never give him the world championship



Triple H done right by him by giving him a 2x NXT Championship reign pic.twitter.com/nGVRLg6dRa — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) April 15, 2021

What are your thoughts on this massive release from WWE? Where do you think Samoa Joe is headed next? Sound off in the comments section below.