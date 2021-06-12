Samoa Joe spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week - Reports

Samoa Joe was one of many WWE Superstars who have been released this year. Currently serving out his non-compete clause, the pro-wrestling community has been wondering what Joe's next move will be.

Reports have been afloat, suggesting that WWE are planning on offering Samoa Joe a chance to return to NXT. This comes on the back of similar reports suggesting that WWE is also interested in bringing back Aleister Black.

However, fans have been questioning the validity of these rumors. Fightful Select reports that NXT officials have confirmed that Samoa Joe was present at the WWE Performance Center this week.

"UPDATE: In an update on this story, officials in NXT have confirmed that Samoa Joe was briefly at the WWE Performance Center this week. We were not told why he was there. We did get confirmation there have been pitches within NXT to use Samoa Joe, however."

The Samoan Submission Machine is a former two-time NXT Champion whose return will add a new dynamic to the black and gold brand. The question is, will WWE go down that route?

The last time Samoa Joe stepped in a WWE ring

Samoa Joe hasn't been seen in a WWE ring for quite a while. The former United States Champion suffered an injury to the head during a commercial shoot in February 2020 and has not been cleared to compete since.

As a result, Joe took up the gig as one of RAW's commentators and made his last appearance at the desk on April 15, 2021 at WrestleMania 37.

The last time The Destroyer competed in a match was on RAW on February 10, 2020, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders to take on the Authors of Pain, Buddy Murphy, and Seth Rollins.

Samoa Joe will be free to compete soon and his future is still up in the air. Would you like to see him return to WWE? Or would you like to see him in another pro-wrestling promotion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Edited by Vishal Kataria