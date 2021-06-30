Samoa Joe praises NXT's top-tier Women's Division

Samoa Joe recently made his emphatic return to WWE when he joined NXT as William Regal's enforcer. Joe's main role on screen will be to act as a mediator between NXT's talent on behalf of the General Manager and put a stop to any scuffles if need be.

However, the Samoan Submission Specialist was also handed another important role when he resigned with WWE. It was revealed that Joe will be working as a talent scout for WWE behind the scenes.

As such, Samoa Joe is expected to have a good eye for talent and it looks like he knows what he is doing. The former two-time NXT Champion showered high praise for NXT's Women's Division.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Samoa Joe discussed some of the reasons why he chose to come back to NXT. He admitted that working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels was alluring, but the added bonus of getting to work with such top talent, especially those in the Women's Division, was what really intrigued him:

"A lot of why I’m back is the people I’m working with in NXT,” Joe admits. “It starts with the passion of Hunter and Shawn Michaels, who is an incredible mind. And I’m amazed at the women on the roster. They’re beyond incredible. Some are very young in their careers, and they’re exceptional—look at Raquel [González], she’s been fantastic. Then look at Ember Moon, Dakota Kai, Io Shirai. It’s a murderer’s row of top-tier, internationally certified talent. NXT, they’re putting out an incredible wrestling program." said Samoa Joe (H/T: Sports Illustrated)

The Women's Division on NXT is filled with talent and is just one of many reasons why the black and gold brand is one of the best. It's great to see a veteran like Samoa Joe give it the recognition it deserves.

Samoa Joe plans on returning to the ring soon

One of the many things that fans have been looking forward to since his return is possibly seeing Samoa Joe return to the ring. Joe recently appeared on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast where he gave an update on his in-ring future.

Joe simply commented that he is working on getting back in the ring, and hopes to don his wrestling gear very soon.

Samoa Joe last competed in a match on RAW on the 10th of February 2020. He joined forces with Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders to take on Seth Rollins, Murphy and the Authors of Pain. Hopefully we will get to see The Destroyer make a return and dominate NXT very soon.

Do you agree with Joe's comments on NXT's Women's Division? Would you like to see him back in action soon? Let us know in the comments section below!

