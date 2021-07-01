Samoa Joe reveals the possibility of a John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match at SummerSlam

Samoa Joe has spoken about the possibility of a match between John Cena and Roman Reigns at this year's SummerSlam. Joe took note of the fact that Cena has publicly stated that he is ready to step back into the ring.

During an interview with Helen Yee, Samoa Joe claimed that Cena's return to WWE will depend on how busy his schedule is. The former WWE Champion has been busy with his career in Hollywood but has made it known that he is more than willing to make a return to the squared circle.

Go home. Stay home.

And if you come back to MY ring…

You’ll acknowledge me. #Smackdown https://t.co/1HLq1kacrx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 19, 2021

Samoa Joe further spoke on how Cena is capable of shaking everything up in WWE by returning to the scene. However, the former NXT Champion believes it is a tough call to predict the mind of John Cena:

"I know John has expressed publicly that he is ready to step back into the ring and apply his trade but you know, John's always a threat out there. You know what I mean? Depends on how busy he is, sometimes he'll come back in and want to shake everything up. It's a tough call man, if you were to ask me to predict the mind of John Cena, I couldn't do it."

A match between Cena and Reigns is definitely something that shouldn't be written off at the moment. However, the blockbuster showdown will depend on Reigns' upcoming match against Edge at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Edge will once again challenge 'The Tribal Chief' for the WWE Universal Title, this time in a singles match. At this year's WrestleMania, Edge failed to beat Reigns in a Triple Threat Match also involving Daniel Bryan.

For a man whose legend looms so large in our industry, he sunk to the lowest depths to try to take me down. Next week, you will #AcknowledgeMe properly. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/WiOcUkrakU — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 13, 2021

Samoa Joe himself recently made his return to WWE

After being released by WWE recently, Samoa Joe was brought back into the company in June. Reports had suggested that Triple H was unhappy with the departure of Joe and decided to bring him back under the NXT brand.

Upon his return, Samoa Joe started working as the enforcer of NXT General Manager William Regal and has already established his place as a fan-favorite under his new role.

Edited by Jack Cunningham