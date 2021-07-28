Samoa Joe's in-ring return officially set for NXT TakeOver: 36

Reports surfaced last week confirming that Samoa Joe was all-set for an in-ring return. It has now been confirmed that Joe will re-join NXT's ranks as part of its active roster.

Joe made a huge announcement on tonight's episode of NXT, which was taped sometime last week. The former NXT Champion submitted his resignation as an enforcer to General Manager William Regal.

This was promptly accepted by the Regal, who completely understood Samoa Joe's position. He then formally reinstated the Samoan Submission Machine as an active member of the roster.

However, things did not end there. A major factor in Samoa Joe's decision to resign from his role as an enforcer was the actions of NXT Champion Karrion Kross over the past few weeks.

Kross not only choked out Joe at the Great American Bash but even attacked William Regal during last week's show.

Taking all this into consideration, William Regal also confirmed an NXT Championship match for NXT TakeOver 36 between Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross.

Bar any other unexpected changes, Samoa Joe will finally make his return to the ring after last being seen alongside Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders in a match against Seth Rollins, Murphy, and AOP on the 20th of February 2020.

Samoa Joe has the chance to become the first three-time NXT Champion

NXT TakeOver: 36 will be headlined by the big money match between Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross. Fans from all around the world will tune in to see Joe make his much-awaited return to the ring.

Another important aspect of this match is the fact that Samoa Joe has an opportunity to make history.

The former RAW Superstar will have the chance to become the first three-time NXT Champion in the brand's history.

It looks like Samoa Joe is the favorite to win, especially considering that Kross has been making a couple of appearances on RAW and is in line for a full-time move to WWE's main roster.

Are you excited for Samoa Joe's in-ring return? Will he become a three-time NXT Champion? Share your thoughts and predictions with us in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John