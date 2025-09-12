Samoa Joe sends important message; WWE star Jey Uso reacts

Former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently took to Instagram to share an important message. He is collaborating with See the Good foundation to honor the legacy of the Samoan NFL athlete Al Lolotai. WWE star Jey Uso reacted to this message by resharing the Instagram reel on his story.
Joe competed in a 10-Man All Star $500K Tag team match on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. He teamed up with Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs along with Brodido against the Death Riders and the Young Bucks. Despite their best efforts, Joe and company came up short against the heels.
He recently posted a reel on his Instagram where he talked about the life of the NFL Legend Al Lolotai. In the video he said:
"Hello, my name is Samoa Joe. In these divisive times, I think it's now more important than ever that we still retain the ability to see the good in one another. Today I have the honour of telling you the story of a man who is not only a pioneer but a trailblazer in professional sports."
Jey shared the reel on his Instagram story acknowledging the points made by Joe.
It's great to see Jey Uso appreciate Joe's work despite the rivalry between their respective companies.
Jey Uso apparently turned heel on last week's episode of WWE RAW
On last week's episode of RAW, Jey Uso teamed up with his brother Jimmy to challenge Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker for a match at WrestlePalooza. After the match got announced, a brawl erupted in the ring.
Amidst the chaos, Bronson Reed pushed LA Knight into Jey into the corner. In response to this, Jey viciously speared LA Knight during the main event of the show to close out RAW. He also left an interesting comment on Jimmy's post which made the fans wonder if he is a heel now.
It will be interesting to see what Jey does in the coming weeks on RAW.
