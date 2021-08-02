"I'm going to beat the brakes off him" - Samoa Joe sends warning to current champion in WWE

Samoa Joe has laid out a warning to Karrion Kross, and has revealed what he is going to do to the current NXT Champion when the two meet in the ring.

Joe and Kross will face each other for the first time at NXT TakeOver 36 for the NXT Championship. The match on August 22, 2021, will be Joe's first since February 2020.

On After The Bell with Corey Graves, Joe was asked about his in-ring return against current NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Joe didn't mince his words and sent out a stern warning to the champion.

"Karrion Kross, without a doubt, extremely domineering force. He's run through everybody they've put in front of him, he's been an absolute beast of a champion," Joe said. "Hits hard, throws harder, (but) I'm going to beat the brakes off him.

"I'm going to put all hands on him. I don't know when I'm going to do it, but I just know this, it's going to be a lot of pummelling and strikes to the head and face area. I'm going to probably do my best not to wear out my right foot when I'm whipping his a*s with it all over the ring. I'll see how it holds out."

Samoa Joe declared he's going to have some fun and set things right in his match against Kross.

Samoa Joe's career since his last WWE match

Samoa Joe has had a whirlwind year or so, going through several ups and downs in WWE. Joe was moved to the commentary booth after not being cleared to wrestle by the company.

He was a commentator on the Red brand before being released in April. But he was brought back by WWE in June and took up a new role as an enforcer on NXT. His return to the ring was confirmed last week and he will now face Kross later this month.

