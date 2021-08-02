"He's not given enough credit" - Samoa Joe on recently returned top WWE star

WWE NXT star Samoa Joe has praised John Cena and stated that the 16-time world champion does not get enough credit for his achievements.

Corey Graves, in his conversation with Samoa Joe on After The Bell, touched upon the topic of John Cena and what he means to the pro wrestling business. Joe stated that Cena is the hardest worker in the business, as well as in Hollywood.

"You know, it's funny, rarely do I call an athlete in our business who is genuinely inspirational as far as their work ethic goes and what they put into (it). Throughout the time that I've known John (Cena), there's one consistent thing that has always stood out, still stands out to this day - I even talked to guys that worked with him in films, it's very much the case: John is consistently the hardest worker in the room. His attention to detail, how absolutely disciplined he is to the minutiae, the small things. Really emphasizing the right things. He's a cerebral guy. He's not given enough credit," said Samoa Joe.

Joe stated that Cena does a "fantastic job" whenever he has a project in front of him and it is inspiring for others to watch him work.

John Cena's return to WWE

John Cena returned to WWE at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, his first appearance since his match at WrestleMania 36.

Cena confronted Roman Reigns after The Tribal Chief's match against Edge. He challenged Reigns to a match on the RAW after Money in the Bank, and appeared once again on SmackDown. Reigns, though, rejected the challenge put forth by the 16-time world champion.

Cena eventually signed a contract to face Reigns at SummerSlam later this month. He has featured in live events and WWE announced that he will feature in several live events in WWE throughout the summer.

Please H/T After The Bell and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Edited by Prem Deshpande