Samoa Joe reveals the type of wrestler Vince McMahon currently wants in WWE

Vince McMahon is currently looking for younger, more athletic superstars in WWE, as per NXT Champion Samoa Joe.

Joe, who returned to WWE in June after being released by the company, is part of the talent development team, apart from being an active in-ring competitor.

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Samoa Joe was asked about the current directive of the company with regard to recruiting new talent. He revealed that the directive changes often and that it comes directly from Vince McMahon.

“There have been different cycles where different types of athletes come in. Everything from independent talents come in to just straight up athletes; these directives change and they shift basically on the needs of the company. The directive right now is probably a little bit younger and looking for a little more athletic, which isn’t terrible whatsoever, but that directive will invariably shift as the needs as the company shifts. So yeah, there is a directive, it comes from Vince, we all follow it and we get the job done for him. We’re happy to do so," said Samoa Joe.

Joe stated that the recent tryout in Vegas was a success of sorts and confirmed that 14 new talents have been signed to WWE from it.

Vince McMahon's rumored directive for WWE NXT

WWE released multiple NXT Superstars earlier this month, with the likes of Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, and Mercedes Martinez, three among the 13 to be let go by the company. A report stated that Vince McMahon's promotion is no longer looking for smaller stars and those that are over 30 years of age.

“The wording is ‘no more midgets, no one starting in their 30s, they want people who can be box office attractions and main characters,” stated the report.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who have been a major part of the creative process in NXT, were not involved in the releases of the Black and Gold brand's stars.

