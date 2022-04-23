Sanga is not done with NXT 2.0 Superstar

Sanga recently revealed that he was not done after losing his match with Grayson Waller on NXT 2.0.

On the latest edition of the developmental brand, Waller defeated his former bodyguard Sanga. At the start of the match, Sanga seemed to have control of the match and it looked as though he would emerge victorious. However, Waller caught his opponent with a Stunner and pinned him for the win.

Sanga debuted on NXT in 2018. His first televised match was in the Worlds Collide men's battle. On an episode of NXT 2.0 in January this year, Sanga took on the character of Grayson Waller's bodyguard

Grayson Waller sent a message to Sanga last week on NXT 2.0

The feud between the two men erupted last week when Waller's plan to retain the tag team titles did not go as planned.

In an NXT Digital Exclusive, Waller expressed his anger with Sanga due to them being unable to capture tag team gold. He stated that while people thought he had lost it was indeed Sanga who had lost.

"I had the perfect plan to make sure that I walked out tonight the tag team champion. A lot of people might say that I lost tonight, but I didn't lose, Sanga lost! I did everything it takes. And right now I should be standing before you with gold around my waist but I'm not because for three months I’ve been carrying around 350 pounds of c***. And I’m not gonna do it anymore. Sanga our business relationship, done! Our personal relationship, done! I don’t need anyone, I’ve never needed anyone. And right now Grayson Waller is about to go to the top of NXT and I’m gonna do it how I’ve always done. On my own," stated Waller. [00:21 - 00:58]

Post his match with Sanga on NXT, Waller tweeted that it was scary how talented he was.

While both men have not worked with each other for that long a time, they are yet to learn about each other as opponents in the ring. Sanga's impressive performance against Waller ending in a loss could certainly lead to another match between the duo.

Do you think Sanga will be able to avenge himself and defeat Waller in a rematch on NXT 2.0? Let us know in the comments section below!

