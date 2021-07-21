"She does not have to be on RAW tomorrow" - Santino Marella asks the WWE Performance Center to take a chance on his daughter

A while back, Santino Marella made a pitch to WWE. He stated that his daughter, Bianca Carelli, has taken to wrestling and is ready to make the move to the big leagues.

Shortly after, Carelli was invited to WWE's Performance Center. Unfortunately, she did not leave a strong enough impression and was not brought in as part of the PC's new batch of recruits.

However, Anthony Carelli, better known as Santino Marella, remains confident in his daughter's abilities. He praised her for her understanding of wrestling and the psychology behind it on an episode of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette:

"There was no plan for her to wrestle till a few years ago. She's finishing off university now, but her first few years when she got a little lost herself and I'm like, 'Look man! You wanna wrestle? You're tall, you're strong, you're pretty!'. So she started training with Tyson Dukes, because I didn't want to train her at first in the beginning because I yell at my students. Then she came and trained with me. She gets it, you know, she gets the psychology, the storytelling aspect. You know, stuff I teach my students and she gets it," said Santino Marella.

The former Intercontinental Champion also spoke about Carelli's Performance Center tryout. He suggested that WWE take her in, stating she has the ability and presence to make it:

"So yeah to the PC just take her man just take her. She does not have to be on RAW tomorrow. Keep her for a couple of years and trust me she will get it. She has the in-ring ability, the presence...I wanna go watch her at WrestleMania," said Santino Marella.

Anthony Carelli aka @milanmiracle is fantastic in this interview. So candid about the trouble he got into growing up, his love of judo, having his first daughter at a very young age, and making his jump to @wwe to become one of the most beloved superstars. Check it out now!! https://t.co/vgVMpRJC9V — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 20, 2021

Bianca Carelli is still young and there is plenty of time for her to make it to WWE. It's only a matter of time before she follows in her father's footsteps.

Bianca Carelli is open to the idea of being managed by Santino Marella

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta recently interviewed Bianca Carelli. She commented on the possibility of being managed by her father.

Carelli believes that her great relationship with her father would serve them well in WWE. She would love to have a WWE moment with him.

What do you think about the possibility of having Santino Marella manage Bianca Carelli? Will she join WWE like her father? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham