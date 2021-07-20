Bianca Carelli reacts to the possibility of being managed by her father, Santino Marella [Exclusive]

Santino Marella entertained audiences for years during his time in WWE. His daughter, Bianca Carelli, is now looking to break out in the pro-wrestling industry.

During a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Carelli gave her thoughts on women main-eventing WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley, and her father, among various other topics. You can watch the conversation below:

When asked about the possibility of Santino Marella acting as her manager one day, Bianca Carelli revealed why it would be a "dream come true."

"We get along so well" - Bianca Carelli on her relationship with Anthony Carelli (AKA Santino Marella)

The second-generation star is all for getting the chance to work with her father as a wrestler-manager combo. She would love to have a special moment with Santino Marella in front of a live crowd.

"That would be so amazing," said Bianca Carelli. "And that would be amazing because me and my dad, we get along so well. So, to be able to travel on the road with my dad, not just as his daughter tagging along, but as, me and my dad working together and we're gonna travel and we're gonna put on a show together - that would be a dream come true because I love everybody in my family so much. And to have a special moment in front of the WWE Universe or wrestling fans across the world. Wherever it is. To have the fans enjoy something from me and my father together would be such a special, amazing, cool moment. That would be the coolest."

Santino Marella runs the Battle Arts Academy, and Bianca Carelli is currently the BAA Women's Champion. So, have they already explored the manager-wrestler dynamic?

Here's what Carelli had to say about her father's behind-the-scenes role:

"At Battle Arts, he's like the coach. So when we do shows, he's kind of, more like [inthe general manager kind of role. He's not ever kind of, like, my manager. We never actually explored what that would be like. So it would be something new to try, and it would be definitely funny."

Bianca Carelli has a long road ahead of her. Hopefully, she becomes a popular star in this business, just like Santino Marella, at some point down the line.

