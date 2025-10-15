  • home icon
Santino Marella gets his "future son-in-law" WWE title match; Ava makes it official

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 15, 2025 02:18 GMT
Ava and Arianna Grace
Ava is the current NXT GM (Image credit: WWE.com)

Santino Marella got his "future son-in-law" a WWE title shot. Ava agreed to the title match.

Channing Lorenzo was a prominent feature on NXT TV during his time in the D'Angelo Family. After betraying Tony D'Angelo, Channing found a bit of success by winning the Heritage Cup. However, he has not competed in a televised match since August. Instead, he has appeared in backstage segments with his real-life girlfriend Arianna Grace ever since they became an onscreen pair.

Tonight on NXT, Leon Slater and Je'Von Evans were backstage with the NXT GM and Santino Marella. Leon asked the two authority figures if there were any tag teams for himself and Evans to face. They were interrupted by Channing Lorenzo and Arianna Grace. Arianna whispered something in Santino's ear, and the latter reluctantly asked the NXT GM if his "future son-in-law" could get a title shot for the X-Division Champion. The NXT GM agreed to the match.

"Ava, is it possible that my future son-in-law has a title shot?"

The Rock opened up about Ava's WWE career

Ava started her run in NXT as an in-ring competitor before she transitioned into her role as a General Manager. Since then, she has been doing quite well for herself on the black and silver brand.

During a recent interview with MTV UK, The Rock said that he was proud of his daughter for wanting to carve her own path.

"I grew up in wrestling, she was born into it too, just like I was and when she said, 'I wanna do what you do'...but the difference is, it's why I get emotional, she's like, 'I wanna do what you do, but I wanna carve my own path.' That's a difference," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Rock's daughter will ever compete inside a ring again.

