Santino Marella reveals whether his daughter has signed with WWE or not

Santino Marella has been retired from in-ring competition for nearly seven-and-a-half years. He declared that injuries would no longer allow him to compete in the ring during a live event. He stuck with WWE until his release in 2016. Looking at the future, Santino Marella has recently revealed his daughter's status with the company.

Marella's daughter Bianca Carelli has garnered attention ever since Santino put out a tweet directed at her with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tagged. Since then, she has had the opportunity to compete in NWA and now has taken the next big step in her career.

On an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Santino Marella revealed that his daughter has signed with WWE and will be starting at the Performance Center soon:

“My daughter is starting at the PC in two weeks. She got hired. She’s a beast, man. She’s going to be an absolute top-tier player. She was identified from a young child. You know, she won her school speeches and she was Ms. Teen Ontario, she’s a television personality and she’s tall and she’s strong,” Santino Marella revealed. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Marella, who runs a wrestling school in Canada known as "Battle Arts Academy," used his experience as a trainer to help develop his daughter's in-ring skills. He is excited he is to see her at WrestleMania in a few years:

“In a couple of years, I can’t wait to go to WrestleMania just as a parent going to watch their kid. I don’t want to do anything, I don’t want to sign, I don’t want to talk to anybody. I’m just here to watch my kid and I just cannot wait for that. But now. I’ve got a three-year-old and a six-month-old. And this whole new chapter of growing up in the country with like, chickens, it’s a whole,” Marella said.

It will be interesting to see how Bianca Carelli performs under the bright lights.

Santino Marella surprised his daughter with his tweets

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Bianca Carelli admitted that while her father's tweet didn't add an additional level of pressure, she was somewhat surprised at the sudden attention she got.

Santino Marella @milanmiracle Hi @TripleH @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca ? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine! Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine! https://t.co/bh5Mw6GvpN

She realized that many eyes were on her, and the pressure she felt came from herself. With that said, she is a second-generation star who has a great look and seems to be driven to succeed. It will be interesting to see how her career in WWE plays out, possibly starting from NXT 2.0.

