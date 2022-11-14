Santino Marella's daughter shares an injury update with a video showing progress

WWE NXT Superstar and the daughter of Santino Marella, Arianna Grace, shared a workout video on the road to recovery.

Arianna Grace has been out of in-ring action since the October 4th episode of NXT LVL UP. During the same episode, Santino Marella's daughter suffered an ACL injury while teaming up with Kiana James. However, Grace and James lost to Sol Ruca and Fallon Henley.

However, the NXT star took to social media to announce her journey back to the squared circle. In the clip, Arianna Grace does squats just 25 days after successful surgery.

"25 days after surgery, I'm working as hard as I can to get back to what I love. It's not easy but I'm giving it all I got! #aclrecovery," Arianna Grace tweeted.

The daughter of Santino Marella will document her recovery journey on social media

While other WWE superstars disappear on social media following any surgery, the daughter of Santino Marella chose another approach.

The second-generation WWE star tweeted that she would keep her fans in the loop and document her recovery journey on TikTok and Instagram. Arianna Grace also asked her fans to support her throughout her in-ring return.

"I will be documenting my journey to recovery on my Instagram story, and TikTok as well. So if you want to come on this ride with me, that's how you can do so. It's going to be a tough road ahead… I'm nervous but ready. I would also like to thank everybody for their kind words and well wishes. It's greatly appreciated right now and means a lot to me. I do what I do for the fans, and it means a lot to feel the support from you all," Grace wrote.

Santino Marella's daughter is yet to provide an exact timeline for her return. However, just as promised, Grace will update the fans on her road to recovery.

Will you follow Arianna Grace's road to recovery on social media next week? Sound off in the comment section below.

