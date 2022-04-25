"Was supposed to be more of an epic battle" - Former United States Champion claims his face-off with Mick Foley was cut short by WWE

Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella has commented on his memorable showdown with Mick Foley during the 2012 Royal Rumble match.

In front of a packed St. Louis crowd, Mr. Socko faced off against Marella's epic Cobra, which successfully garnered positive reactions from the crowd. The match also marked The Hardcore Legend's last in-ring act for World Wrestling Entertainment.

Santino recently appeared on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame podcast and highlighted that the comic segment was supposed to go on for a bit more. He also stated that the outcome was good, although things did not go perfectly according to plans.

"You know what, that moment, it was awesome. We really enjoyed it, but it was supposed to go a little longer. Once they locked up, Cody Rhodes broke it up too soon. We were supposed to go like all the way across the ring, and the other guys come in on it. It was supposed to be more of an epic battle. The showdown part was good. You know, the way we turned around, timed putting on our respective socks, that was all good," said Marella. (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Cody Rhodes eliminated both Mick Foley and Marella from the 2012 Royal Rumble match.

Why Santino Marella and Randy Orton stopped traveling together in WWE

The Milan Miracle and Randy Orton used to share the same rented cars for three years after the former joined the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, Santino Marella explained how Randy deviated to a more luxurious lifestyle. The veteran also noted that he stopped traveling with Orton as he did not want to be known as the latter's sidekick.

“I rode with Randy until he got his bus, and then he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m getting a bus, man, sorry.’ He said, ‘You can come sometimes on my bus.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna ride on your bus like your little sidekick!’ But yeah, that was a fun three years,” stated Marella.

During his tenure with WWE, Marella held the Intercontinental Championship twice and the United States and Tag Team Championship on one occasion each.

