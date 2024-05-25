Santino Marella sends a two-word message to WWE star Bayley, reacts to her photo before King and Queen of the Ring

Santino Marella has sent a two-word message to WWE Women's Champion Bayley ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The event will be live from the Jeddah Super Dope in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Bayley isn't scheduled to defend her WWE Women's Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. However, on yesterday's episode of SmackDown emanating from the same arena, Bayley defeated Chelsea Green in a non-title match.

Taking to Instagram, Bayley shared a photo showing off her latest hairstyle, incidentally, it was the same one she wore the last time she represented WWE in the Middle East. Reacting to her look Marella sent a two-word message to her before the PLE.

"That’s Sick!" wrote Marella.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram post and Marella's comment below:

WWE Superstar Bayley shared her honest opinion on the Queen of the Ring Tournament

The Queen of the Ring Tournament final is set to feature Nia Jax against Lyra Valkyria.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Bayley highlighted the importance of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She said the tournament was great for the women's division and she had lauded all the performances. The Women's Champion also called for more such tournaments for the betterment of the entire division.

"I love it. I wish that we could do more things like this. I think Queen of the Ring has been so special and such a good highlight for women that haven’t really gotten the time to show who they are and what they can do... These are PLE-level matches that I’ve been able to, as the champion, kind of take the stress off myself and enjoy. I’m just so happy and so proud of the whole division for killing it and just showing like, I feel like they deserve more matches like this, more spotlights, more tournaments. Hell, have a tournament to face me next, just so I can watch," said Bayley.

Bayley defended the Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi in a Triple Threat match at Backlash France earlier this month. She became the champion after defeating IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL.

Leading up to The Grandest Stage of Them All, Bayley was betrayed by Damage CTRL after she won the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year. This led to her challenging SKY for the Women's Championship and getting the coveted victory.

