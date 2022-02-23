Former WWE Superstar on the possible in-ring return of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Ex-WWE Superstar Santino Marella shared his thoughts on the rumors surrounding the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, possibly wrestling at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

The Texas Rattlesnake hasn't been in a one-on-one match since Wrestlemania 19, where Austin faced The Rock, his greatest rival.

However, in recent weeks it has been reported that the legendary superstar may be returning to the ring to perform in his home state of Texas at WrestleMania 38.

In a recent interview with the podcast The Walkway To Fight Club, Santino Marella spoke about Stone Cold's possible return, saying he'd no doubt be watching WrestleMania if the Texas legend returned:

"I don’t think he would be obviously on a full-time schedule. If you want to talk about doing something to make people watch, I’m going to watch. If Stone Cold comes back, I’m watching. He’s [Austin] an intelligent guy. He has the right resources around him, and he’s obviously very meticulous these days about rehab, prehab, and getting his body up to speed. Back in the day, nobody was practicing mobility exercises…if Stone Cold comes back, that’s pretty cool." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Despite his lack of in-ring action in recent years, Austin has kept himself in fantastic shape and, if called upon, will be physically ready for a triumphant return to the ring.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's rumored opponent is Kevin Owens

With such a huge return on the cards, WWE is looking to book Steve Austin against an opponent capable of carrying the Hall of Famer throughout the contest, as well as someone who can sell The Rattlesnake's move set to the best of their ability. The superstar in question is Kevin Owens.

In recent weeks, Owens has been mocking the state of Texas. Given this open form of mockery towards Austin's home as well as the host state of WrestleMania 38, many believe the former Universal Champion will face Stone Cold at The Show of Shows.

