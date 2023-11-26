Santos Escobar breaks silence after injuring 4-time champion ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is less than a couple of hours away, and fans are excited to witness the return of Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Santos Escobar broke silence after he injured Carlito on the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Carlito came out and cut a promo on Santos Escobar ahead of their clash at WWE Survivor Series 2023. However, Escobar had a few things to say before and interrupted the former United States Champion.

The two stars brawled, and Escobar injured the former United States Champion ahead of their match. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis later added Dragon Lee as Carlito's replacement for the event.

Following this week's episode of the blue brand, Santos Escobar broke silence after injuring his former stablemate ahead of their match.

"That… WAS COOOOOOOL!!! 👊🌴❤️‍🔥"

The end goal will likely be a match between Escobar and Mysterio, possibly at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Santos Escobar could reportedly create a new faction with a popular WWE Tag Team

Earlier this year, Rey Mysterio revived the Latino World Order on WWE's main roster with the help of Legado Del Fantasma. However, the stable is currently in shambles after Escobar ended his alliance and turned on Mysterio.

Meanwhile, the remaining members of the stable have no clue about what's next as Carlito is feuding with Santos Escobar on Friday Night SmackDown. However, new stars might be on their way to join the storyline, as per recent reports.

According to WON, the popular tag team of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are reportedly expected to join Santos Escobar to create a new faction on WWE's main roster. The duo are currently working as a tag team on the developmental brand.

The new stable will feud with the old Latino World Order that currently has Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what happens next when Rey Mysterio returns to the brand.

What are your thoughts on Santos Escobar's heel turn? Sound off in the comments section below.

