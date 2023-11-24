WWE's original plans for LWO split revealed; popular duo expected to join the feud - Reports

According to recent reports, the original plans for LWO's split have been revealed, and a major WWE team is expected to join the ongoing feud.

After Santos Escobar turned his back on Rey Mysterio, it led to the former star's exit from the Latino World Order. The 39-year-old star on Friday Night SmackDown explained that The Master of 619 had it coming.

Zelina Vega then slapped the 39-year-old star for disrespecting the Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, Escobar also backstabbed Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE's original plan for the LWO split was for Del Toro and Wilde to remain on Escobar's side and feud with the former World Champion and Carlito, potentially adding a third member to the mix.

The wrestling journalist added that Dragon Lee was considered a strong candidate for this role, as he possesses similar high-flying abilities to Mysterio and that he is a fitting choice for the storyline.

However, at this point, the NXT tag team The Garzas (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) have been tapped as Wilde & Del Toro's replacements, aligning themselves with Escobar.

The report also noted that Elektra Lopez, who previously worked with the former LWO member in NXT, could join forces with Santos to feud against Zelina Vega. However, this remains unconfirmed.

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at LWO's leader Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of RAW, the wrestling fans saw The Judgment Day taking care of the business.

During a backstage segment, the camera showcased Dominik Mysterio's one of the most valuable collectibles. In the spotlight, an action figure of LWO's leader, Rey Mysterio, was shown holding a placard that read, "I'm a deadbeat dad."

Dom's menacing words cut through the air like a knife, slicing open the already strained relationship between him and the Hall of Fame father.

Expand Tweet

As of now, the former United States Champion is out of in-ring action due to injury, and Carlito vs. Santos Escobar is set for the WWE Survivor Series.

Only time will tell if Angel Garza & Humberto will cost Carlito his match against the former Latino World Order member.

What did you think of WWE's original plans for the LWO split? Sound off in the comments section below.